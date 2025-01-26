FUELED BY HATE: Anti-Israel NYC Mayoral Candidate Is Leading All Candidates In Fundraising

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a self-declared Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) member and outspoken critic of Israel who gained notoriety for his arrest at a pro-Palestinian protest outside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home, has become the most heavily funded candidate in the crowded New York City mayoral race, the NY Post has found.

Mamdani’s fundraising haul – 641,816 in just three months – is notable not only for its size but also for its origins. Over 1,400 donations, totaling $97,254, came from self-identified unemployed or jobless individuals. Meanwhile, employees from Columbia, NYU, and CUNY—universities that have been focal points of pro-Palestine demonstrations since Hamas’s October 2023 terror attack—contributed nearly $30,000. Additionally, more than 200 journalists, editors, and media professionals donated over $20,000 to his campaign.

Critics argue Mamdani’s fundraising success is rooted in his divisive, anti-Israel rhetoric. “It seems like Zohran is trying to fan the flames of hatred and antisemitism solely to propel fundraising in his campaign,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, told the NY Post.

Greenfield’s concerns stem in part from Mamdani’s sponsorship of the “Not on Our Dime!” Act, which seeks to bar New York-based charities from funding Israeli settlements—a move some have labeled an attack on Jewish communities.

Mamdani has positioned himself as the leftist alternative to centrist Mayor Eric Adams, rallying support for policies like universal childcare, free buses, and a rent freeze. Yet his critics dismiss these proposals as unrealistic, accusing him of exploiting identity politics to appeal to a far-left base.

Democratic strategist Chris Coffey described Mamdani as the “standard bearer of the far-left,” outpacing progressive rivals in both fundraising and campaign momentum.

Despite his grassroots donations, Mamdani’s campaign appears fueled by institutional and political allies. Contributions have poured in from left-leaning unions, elected officials, and staffers, including aides to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s speechwriter Julian Gerson also donated to Mamdani’s campaign, further underscoring his alignment with New York’s progressive political elite.

