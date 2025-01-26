Israel To Remain In Lebanon As Lebanese Army Fails To Control Hezbollah & Even Aids Them

IDF forces opened fire on Sunday morning as hundreds of Lebanese people, many bearing Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter Shiite villages in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese Army doing nothing to stop them.

Some of the “innocent” Lebanese civilians provocatively approached IDF troops, forcing them to open fire. According to Lebanese media, one person was killed and 10 were wounded by IDF fire. Two Lebanese citizens were arrested by IDF troops.

The “return to their homes” was carried out as an act of provocation as most villages in southern Lebanon are still in ruins.

IDF troops have remained in southern Lebanon after the 60-day deadline, which falls out today, on Sunday, January 26, after Hezbollah has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, with the Lebanese army failing to address the issues and even aiding Hezbollah.

Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin, the Commander of the IDF’s Northern Command, told the members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Hezbollah has violated the ceasefire hundreds of times, and not only has the Lebanese Army failed to stop them but is actively assisting Hezbollah. The violations of the ceasefire include the manufacturing and storing of weapons and Hezbollah terrorists operating in areas where they have been banned according to the conditions of the ceasefire.

IDF troops have uncovered multiple caches of weapons, Hezbollah observation posts, and terror tunnels in southern Lebanon since the ceasefire. Just last week, a large cache was found near Har Dov, located near the Israeli border, with anti-tank missiles, machine guns, and rockets aimed at Israel!

Just over the past week alone, IDF forces have destroyed multiple Hezbollah observation posts, weapons storage facilities, and terror tunnels in southern Lebanon, including hundreds of mortar shells, AK-47 rifles and sniper rifles, explosives, shoulder-fired missiles, RPG launchers, rocket launchers, and rockets.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday that the IDF would not withdraw from southern Lebanon by the specified time, stating: “The clause was worded this way with the understanding that the withdrawal process may take longer than 60 days. The withdrawal process is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani.”

Netanyahu added that since Lebanon has not fully enforced the conditions of the ceasefire, “the phased withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with the United States.”

The White House issued a statement later on Friday, saying: “President Trump is committed to ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel, while also supporting President Aoun and the new Lebanese government.”

“All parties share the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors. To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed. We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension.”

The Lebanese Army accused Israel of delaying its exit from the territory, stating in a declaration that it is “ready to continue its deployment as soon as the IDF withdraws,” according to Ynet.

The Lebanese army called on the local population to “exercise caution when returning to areas near the southern border, in light of the presence of mines and suspicious objects left by the Israeli army.”

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese residents not to return to villages near the southern border. His message stated: “Until further notice, you are prohibited from moving south of the line of villages shown on the map and its surroundings. The IDF does not intend to attack you. Therefore, at this stage, you are prohibited from returning to homes south of this line until further notice. Anyone who moves south places themselves in danger.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)