Yitzchak And Michal Herzog Become First Israeli President, First Lady To Visit Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog visited the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel on Sunday morning, marking the first time a sitting Israeli President and First Lady have visited it.

The visit was the President’s first stop on his U.S. trip and was hosted by Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky on behalf of Chabad Headquarters. During their time at the Ohel, the President and his wife took a moment to reflect on the enduring impact of the Rebbe’s vision and the global work of Chabad in strengthening Jewish life and identity.

President Herzog and the First Lady davened at the Ohel for the safe return of hostages held by Hamas, the well-being of Israel’s soldiers, and in memory of those who tragically lost their lives.

“We are very moved to be here at the resting place of the Rebbe. We daven for good news, for the safe and speedy return of all the hostages,” President Herzog said during the visit.

