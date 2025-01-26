A Week Later: Emily, Romi & Doron Are Released From The Hospital

Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher, the three hostages released from Hamas captivity a week ago as part of the first phase of the deal with Hamas, were discharged on Sunday from Sheba Medical Center, where they were hospitalized following their release.

The Sheba Medical Center reported: “The three returnees have completed their stay and examinations. We will continue to support them and their families. We remain prepared and alert until the last hostage is returned.”

During their 471 days of captivity, the three were moved from place to place several times. Among other places, they were held in an apartment in Gaza City – which was constantly guarded by Hamas terrorists, served as human shields for terrorists when taken to a humanitarian complex in the Strip, and were held in a tunnel without exposure to sunlight.

The hostages reported that during their captivity they learned to speak Arabic.

Emily Damari lost two of her fingers after being shot at by Hamas terrorists on October 7 before she was abducted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)