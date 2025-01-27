IDF Informed Relatives Of 8 Hostages Of “Grave Concern For Their Lives”

The Hamas terror group on Sunday provided Israel with an official list detailing the status of 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the deal.

According to the list, Hamas claimed that 25 of the 33 hostages already released or soon to be released are alive, and eight are dead. The list corresponds with the intelligence Israel already has.

The list did not specify names but according to the intelligence it has, the IDF has informed the families of eight hostages scheduled to be released that “there is grave concerns about the fate of their loved ones.” However, the families were told that there is still no clear evidence that confirms the deaths of their loved ones and final identification will only be possible after their return to Israel.

The Bibas family issued a statement after the publication of the list: “In the previous deal, during which Hamas announced that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir had been killed, they were not released. We said then and we say now: we hold on to hope and wait for their return. We are waiting for certainty regarding their status. The list provided by Hamas to Israel regarding the status of the hostages is not a list of names and does not change our position. Even a list of names, Hamas’s statement, or any video — are not certain evidence for us. Since October 7, when the horrific abduction video was released, we fear for their fate every day and every minute.”

“Your support gives us strength and encourages us. Please, help us return them along with the other hostages, both the living and the deceased, to their families. Please honor Shiri, Yarden, Ariel, Kfir and the entire family, and refrain from rumors and speculations that shake us. Until there is certainty — this is not the end for us. We will continue to hope. We are waiting for them and all the other hostages at home.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)