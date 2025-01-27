Air Force Carries Out Targeted Elimination Of Hamas Commander In Tulkarm [Videos]

An Air Force aircraft carried out a strike on a vehicle at the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm on Monday afternoon, as part of a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, killing a Hamas al-Qassam Brigades commander in the camp, Ihab Abu Atawiya.

Three others were wounded and were evacuated to the government hospital in Tulkarm.

Footage from the scene shows a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Since the start of Operation Iron Wall at the start of last week, it has been reported that two al-Qassam Brigade commanders have been eliminated in the camp (Abu Atawiya being the second) as well as a commander of the Jenin Brigade associated with Islamic Jihad.

Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced one dead and two moderately injured as a result of IDF gunfire near the Qalandiya refugee camp. Meanwhile, Operation Iron Wall continues in Jenin. Locals have published videos of the homes of terrorists on fire or in rubble as a result of the forces’ activities.

This is the seventh day of the IDF’s operation in the Jenin refugee camp and the surrounding villages, and so far, 16 people have been killed and about 50 injured. According to the IDF, the forces have destroyed around 20 roadside bombs and dozens of pipe bombs, among other methods via the use of D9 engineering vehicles that cleared paths around the camp.

IDF forces continue house searches in the heart of the camp to locate weapons, explosive labs, command centers, and hideouts used for meetings of terrorist operatives. In recent days, the IDF has destroyed several bomb sites and terrorists’ command centers. Additionally, about 35 people have been arrested and taken for interrogation by the IDF and Shin Bet. Besides the detainees, numerous Palestinians are being interrogated on the ground by intelligence personnel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)