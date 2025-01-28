Islamic Jihad Publishes Video Of Arbel Yehud Days Before Her Scheduled Release

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in Gaza published a video of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud on Monday evening.

Yehud is expected to be released on Thursday, b’ezras Hashem, along with Agam Berger and a male hostage.

Yehud, an Israeli civilian, became the center of a temporary crisis in the hostage deal when Hamas failed to release her before the female IDF soldiers as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement. In turn, Israel refused to allow Gazans to return to northern Gaza.

After Hamas provided guarantees to the mediators that Arbel will be released, Israel opened the Netzarim Corridor and allowed hundreds of thousands of Gazans to return to the northern Strip.

The delay in returning Yehud was due to a dispute between Hamas and Islamic Jihad as she is being held by a terror group tied to Islamic Jihad.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)