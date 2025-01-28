Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Islamic Jihad Publishes Video Of Arbel Yehud Days Before Her Scheduled Release

Arbel Yehud in a poster demanding the return of the hostages (Photo: Mahmoud illean / AP)

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in Gaza published a video of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud on Monday evening.

Yehud is expected to be released on Thursday, b’ezras Hashem, along with Agam Berger and a male hostage.

Yehud, an Israeli civilian, became the center of a temporary crisis in the hostage deal when Hamas failed to release her before the female IDF soldiers as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement. In turn, Israel refused to allow Gazans to return to northern Gaza.

After Hamas provided guarantees to the mediators that Arbel will be released, Israel opened the Netzarim Corridor and allowed hundreds of thousands of Gazans to return to the northern Strip.

The delay in returning Yehud was due to a dispute between Hamas and Islamic Jihad as she is being held by a terror group tied to Islamic Jihad.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Father Of Israeli New Orleans Victim: “He Will Deal With His Injuries His Entire Life”

PAIN VERSUS PAIN: Hostages’ Relatives Vie For Deal But Some Bereaved Familes Say Their Children Fell In Vain

2nd Accident Involving Israelis In Laos In 24 Hours: 18 Israelis Injured On Overnight Bus Ride

BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Shlomo Isaacson Zt”l, Rav Of K’hal Bais Dovid And KOA Rav Hamachshir

IDF Officer: “Some Hostages Were Starved, Others Held In Dark Tunnels For 8 Consecutive Months”

HORRIFYING! Vandals Break Into Aron Kodesh, Destroy Sefer Torah In Bat Yam Shul

HOPE AND HEARTBREAK: Israel Confirms Eight Hostages Set For Release Are Dead, Based On Hamas Info

IDF Informed Relatives Of 8 Hostages Of “Grave Concern For Their Lives”

Air Force Carries Out Targeted Elimination Of Hamas Commander In Tulkarm [Videos]

2 IDF Soldiers Arrested For Spying; 1 Gave Iran Classified Info About Iron Dome

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network