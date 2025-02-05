Aryeh Deri: “Who Imagined That Lomdei Torah Would Be Deemed Criminals?”

As the Israeli government continues to work toward formulating a Chareidi recruitment law, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has continued to meet with Gedolei Yisrael to discuss the issue.

Gedolei Yisrael are opposed to the draft law presented by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, which calls for the recruitment of 50% of bnei yeshivos within seven years and sanctions on yeshivos and lomdei Torah. Meanwhile, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has already deemed Katz’s law as not drastic enough and illegal, so as Deri said in the past, the only solution is Moshiach.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that during discussions Deri held in recent days, he expressed frustration over the inability to regulate the status of lomdei Torah and the fact that the IDF continues to send thousands of draft orders to bnei yeshivos, some of whom have already received arrest warrants.

Among other things, Deri stated: “The zechus of Am Yisrael is that there are lomdei Torah and this is what we’re fighting for. Who imagined that lomdei Torah hakedoshim will be considered criminals in the Jewish state? Who imagined that we would reach a situation that lomdei Torah will be at risk of being imprisoned?”

“They’re persecuting Lomdei Torah, Hashem Yeracheim,” he added.

