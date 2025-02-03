IDF Issued 1,212 Arrest Warrants To Bnei Yeshivos; Will Soon Issue Another 1,242

Brig. Gen. Shay Tayeb, the head of the IDF’s Personnel Directorate, provided data on Chareidi recruitment efforts during a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, revealing that 461 out of 3,000 bnei yeshivos who received recruitment orders actually showed up at the enlistment offices, “with the number rising all the time.”

The data refers to recruitment orders issued in July 2024.

Tayeb added that the IDF sent arrest warrants to 1,212 bnei yeshivos and will soon issue another 1,242.

The data shows that only one in six recipients of draft orders in the Chareidi sector has complied with the process. As a result, the IDF aims to issue 30,000 recruitment orders in order to meet the target of 4,800 recruits per year.

Last week, Kan News reported that the IDF is preparing to issue another 14,000 draft orders to bnei yeshivos in the coming weeks.

