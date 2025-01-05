Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Deri To Rosh Yeshiva: “Moshiach Is The Only Solution To Draft Issue” [Video]

Aryeh Deri is menachem avel HaGaon HaRav Bergman.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri traveled to Bnei Brak on Thursday afternoon to be menachem avel the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, on the loss of his wife, HaTzadeikis Rebbetzin Devorah Bergman, a’h.

The Rosh Yeshivah and Deri spoke for over a half hour, including discussing memories from the days of HaGaon HaRav Shach, zt’l.

During the conversation, the Rosh Yeshivah brought up the topic that leaves him no rest even as he mourns his wife –  the threat of IDF recruitment hanging over the heads of Bnei Torah.

“I want to speak about something regarding the IDF,” the Rosh Yeshivah said in a pained voice. “We need to see to the salvation of Bnei Torah. What do they – it’s only rishus! Where will they put the yeshivah bochurim? Where? What?”

In response, Deri threw up his hands and quoted the passuk: “בשעה שאתה רואה אומות מתגרות אחת בשניה תצפה למשיח.”

“We see this now,” Deri continued. “That’s all it is. It’s Moshiach. We now need to focus on Moshiach – that’s all. There’s no other solution.”

Deri then to tried to reassure the Rosh Yeshivah: “B’ezras Hashem, they won’t touch them [bnei yeshivos]. לא תשכח מפי זרעו. No one will be able to touch the lomdei Torah, b’ezrat Hashem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



