WATCH LIVE 5:00PM ET: Trump And Netanyahu Hold Press Conference At Whitehouse

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive at the White House at 4 p.m. local time (11 p.m. in Israel) for a highly anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the official White House schedule, the two leaders will first hold a private, 15-minute bilateral discussion in the Oval Office before being joined by their respective teams for expanded talks.

At 5:10 p.m., Trump and Netanyahu will address the media in a joint press conference, a format they have used in previous meetings.