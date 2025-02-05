BIG MAD: Hamas Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Gazans As “Ridiculous And Absurd”

Hamas has firmly rejected President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans from the war-torn enclave, calling the idea “ridiculous and absurd” and warning that such actions could escalate tensions in the region.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the U.S. take control of Gaza, resettle its Palestinian population elsewhere, and transform the devastated Strip into a developed hub. Calling Gaza a “demolition site right now,” Trump argued that Palestinians had “no choice but to leave” given the ongoing destruction caused by nearly 16 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

In response, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri dismissed the plan, telling Reuters that “Trump’s remarks about his desire to control Gaza are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region.”

Similarly, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) denounced the proposal as “racist,” claiming that Israeli airstrikes had failed to drive Palestinians out and that Trump’s comments would not succeed in forcing their displacement. PIJ reaffirmed its commitment to resisting any such plans, stating that Palestinians have upheld the “resistance option” for over a century.

Trump’s remarks placed renewed focus on whether Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations would be willing to accept displaced Gazans. While both Amman and Cairo have previously rejected such proposals, Trump insisted that “I think Jordan and Egypt will… I say they will. But I think that other countries will accept also.”

However, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority (PA) responded with a firm commitment to rebuilding Gaza rather than displacing its residents. Following a meeting in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and PA Prime Minister Mohamad Mustafa emphasized the need to accelerate reconstruction efforts in partnership with international organizations. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry stated that Mustafa presented a comprehensive plan for debris removal and reconstruction while ensuring that Palestinians remain in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held a phone call on Tuesday evening, reaffirming their commitment to coordinating regional efforts regarding the Palestinian issue. According to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Abdullah stressed the need for close collaboration on regional stability and Palestinian statehood.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, speaking alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, confirmed that Abdullah would meet with Trump at the White House on February 11. Safadi expressed optimism about U.S.-Jordan relations, calling Trump a “partner for peace” and stating that Jordan remains committed to working toward regional stability.

