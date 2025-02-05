Trump Says Rumors Of Strike On Iran Nuke Site Are “Greatly Exaggerated,” Insists He Wants A Deal

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, calling for immediate diplomatic efforts to negotiate a verified nuclear peace agreement rather than military confrontation.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump dismissed reports that the U.S. and Israel were preparing to launch strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, labeling them “greatly exaggerated.” Instead, he advocated for diplomacy, saying: “I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon… I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!”

Despite his diplomatic overture, Trump’s administration is also ramping up economic pressure on Tehran. A senior U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that Trump will sign an executive order resuming his “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime, aiming to eliminate all pathways to nuclear weapons and counter Iran’s regional influence.

The executive order directs U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to tighten economic sanctions and enforce penalties on violators, ensuring that the Iranian government faces severe financial constraints. Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will collaborate with Bessent to modify or revoke sanction waivers, with the primary goal of reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero—a devastating blow to Tehran’s economy.

Trump’s renewed push for pressure and diplomacy comes amid growing concerns that Iran is accelerating efforts to build a crude nuclear device. A New York Times report on Monday, citing U.S. intelligence officials, revealed that Tehran is actively seeking to develop a nuclear weapon at a rapid pace in an effort to deter Western military action.

According to intelligence assessments collected during the final months of the Biden administration, Iran possesses the technical knowledge to produce an older-style nuclear bomb—one that is less sophisticated but faster to assemble. U.S. officials believe Iran likely acquired blueprints from Pakistani nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan, who infamously provided nuclear designs to rogue states.

Although such a rudimentary weapon wouldn’t fit on a ballistic missile and would be less reliable than modern designs, experts warn that it could still be used as a deterrent, shifting the strategic landscape in the Middle East.

