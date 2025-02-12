Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Signs Of Life Received From Yosef Chaim Ohana, Elkana Bochbot, And Nimrod Cohen

From left, Nimrod Cohen; Elkana Bochbot, and Yosef Chaim Ohana.

A relative of Yosef Chaim Ohana, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7, told Ynet on Wednesday morning that the family has received a sign of life from him from the male hostages released on Shabbos.

Yosef Chaim, 24, from Kiryat Malachi, was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7. When the attack began, Yosef Chaim and his friend began to flee the area. But when they encountered Israelis wounded by Hamas gunfire, the two, both trained as medics during their army service, stopped to help them. Eventually, they ran in different directions when they themselves were targeted by Hamas terrorists. His friend survived and Yosef Chaim was abducted.

Media reports on Monday said that the hostages released on Shabbos brought signs of life from two more hostages, apart from those previously identified, Omri Miran, Gali and Ziv Berman, Eliya Cohen, and Alon Ohel.

The freed hostages also brought signs of life from Nimrod Cohen and Elkana Bochbot.

Nimrod Cohen, 20, who was serving in the IDF at the Nachal Oz base on October 7, was abducted from his tank that malfunctioned near the Gazan border.

Elkana, 34, a husband and father of a young son, was abducted from the Nova music festival. His family has been extremely concerned about him since he has asthma and he is being held in an airless tunnel. Additionally, a video of his abduction showed that he was beaten in the face and his nose was broken.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



