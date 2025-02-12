IDF Readies For Largest Mobilization Since October 7 In Case Of Ceasefire Collapse

The IDF is preparing for its largest mobilization since the onset of the war after October 7, fearing a collapse of the Gaza ceasefire and a resumption of military action.

The steps come after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned on Tuesday evening that if Hamas does not return the hostages by Saturday at noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume heavy military operations “until Hamas is completely defeated.”

The IDF has transferred several regular units from other sectors and mobilized several reserve units to the south. The IDF spokesperson said that the Air Force, Navy and ground forces are ready to respond to a variety of scenarios. All leave for soldiers in the Southern Command has been suspended.

Hamas’s announcement that it is halting the release of the sixth group of Israeli hostages was not unexpected. Hamas sources has previously told the Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat that the terror group may delay the release of additional hostages.

Meanwhile, Asharq Al-Awsat also reported that senior Hamas leaders have ordered all political and military leaders in Gaza to stop using their cell phones due to concerns that Israeli intelligence operatives could track their locations and assassinate them.

