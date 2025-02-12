Sign Of Life Received From Eitan Mor, Son Of Tikvah Forum Chairman

A sign of life was received from Eitan Mor, 23, from the three male hostages released on Shabbos, his family said on Wednesday.

Eitan was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was working as a security guard. He is the bechor of eight children and was born and raised in Kiryat Arba.

Eitan’s father, Tzvika Mor, is the chairman of the Tikvah Forum, which represents right-wing relatives of hostages and fallen IDF soldiers. He was one of the prominent voices opposing the current deal and has called for the return of all the hostages together, not just some of them. Like other parents of male hostages, he said that the deal abandoned the remaining hostages by ceding all of Hamas’s major demands in the first phase of the deal, including the evacuation of IDF forces from the Netzarim Corridor and the return of Gazans to the northern Strip.

“We daven for the return of all the hostages, including our son Eitan,” the family said.

At a press conference against the deal, Tzvika said last month: “Mr. Prime Minister, after 15 months of fighting – the deal you are now presenting to the people of Israel will kill most of the hostages. We are in a situation where Hamas sets the rules for us, instead of us setting them for Hamas. Hamas hasn’t even provided us with information about the hostages so it can always say that it can’t find the hostages and has no clue where they are. I call upon you, Prime Minister, to bring everyone at once, in one day and on one bus. We are not willing to accept a situation of ‘this deal brings us the hostages from the first deal,’ at the cost of the blood of the hostages in the second deal. I want to have my son at home together with everyone.”

The hostages released on Shabbos provided signs of life for a number of hostages still in captivity.

