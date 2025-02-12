A Local Family On The Brink – Let’s Help Save Them

For 28 years, A Devoted Father of 11 precious children has devoted his life and has given everything to learning and teaching Torah. Before dawn, he gives over a Daf Yomi. By morning, he’s a Rebbi, by afternoon, an English teacher, and at night, he gives yet another Daf Yomi. His entire life has been for others.

His Wife—an exhausted seamstress—works long hours, yet they are barely surviving. the family is “mistapek b’muat” true B’nei Torah of old.

Rent is several months overdue, and the threat of them losing their home is becoming more real each day.

And then, as if things weren’t already unbearable—a few short days after marrying off a child, their world came crashing down.

While desperately trying to keep a roof over their 11 children’s heads, they received another crushing blow:

”Your checks have bounced again. If you don’t pay, your four daughters will be sent home from school.”

Their struggle isn’t just about rent. It’s about keeping their children warm, fed, and safe. It’s about making sure their daughters don’t experience the shame of being sent home because their parents can’t afford tuition. It’s about preventing this family from falling into complete destitution.

Imagine the pain of a father who has spent his life giving to others, now watching as everything slips away. Imagine a mother, working her fingers to the bone, knowing her children may soon have nowhere to turn.

With Hashem’s Help We Now have the opportunity to change this.

Our Gedolim have urged us: Whoever lifts this family up in their time of need will see the reward of kindness returned in ways beyond measure.

Please—open your heart and help them rebuild their lives and regain their stability.

This Campaign is Backed and Supported by:

HaRav Shlomo Feivel Schustal Shlita, HaRav Moshe Shimon Luria Shlita and HaRav Elya Ber Wachtfogel Shlita.