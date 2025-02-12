HAMAS DEFIES TRUMP: Hamas Refuses Full Hostage Release, Daring Israel To “Unleash Hell”

As Israel and the world demand the swift and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages, Hamas remains defiant. Senior Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri announced on Wednesday that the terror organization is “committed” to the previously agreed hostage release schedule—meaning that only three hostages will be released this coming Shabbos.

This brazen refusal to release all the captives underscores Hamas’s strategy of using Israeli civilians as bargaining chips while the world watches in horror.

President Donald Trump previously weighed in, making it clear that Israel should not tolerate Hamas’s manipulations any longer. Speaking on Tuesday, Trump declared that if all hostages were not freed by noon on Saturday, “I would say cancel the ceasefire. Let all hell break loose.” He emphasized that hostages must be returned all at once, not in “drips and drabs.”

Yet, Hamas remains unmoved. Their statement suggests they plan to continue their sadistic game of selective releases, prolonging the agony of the kidnapped families and the Israeli nation.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, former national security minister, was quick to denounce the Israeli government’s approach, warning of a “historic missed opportunity.” In a fiery post on X/Twitter, he accused Israel’s leaders of caving to Hamas, settling for a deal that would see the release of only three hostages while allowing hundreds of Palestinian terrorists to walk free.

Ben-Gvir called the agreement “reckless,” condemning the government for continuing to supply fuel and aid to Gaza while Hamas holds innocent Israelis captive. “A reckless deal; a frightened government,” he wrote, calling for a stronger stance against the terror organization.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)