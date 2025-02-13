U.S. Slaps ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan With Sanctions Over Israeli Arrest Warrants

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan following his decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The sanctions freeze any assets Khan may have in the U.S. and bar him from entering the country.

The move aligns with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week, reinforcing America’s stance against the ICC’s politically motivated actions targeting Israel.

Republican lawmakers had previously pushed for legislation sanctioning the ICC over its targeting of Israeli officials. While the House passed the bill, it was blocked by Senate Democrats last month.

