White House: “Hamas’ Barbaric Behavior & Hideous Parade Of Bibas Coffins Justify Israel’s Response”

The Trump administration provided unambivalent support for Israel’s decision to delay the release of terrorists slated to be freed as part of the hostage deal on Motzei Shabbos following Hamas’ violations of the deal, including the humiliating propaganda ceremonies held on Shabbos and the cruel treatment of two hostages forced to watch the ceremony and beg for their lives on camera.

“Given Hamas’ barbaric treatment of the hostages, including the hideous parade of the Bibas children’s coffins through the streets of Gaza, Israel’s decision to delay the release of prisoners is an appropriate response,” National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said on Sunday.

“The President is prepared to support Israel in whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas,” he added.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier on Sunday that he will visit the region this week, likely on Wednesday, adding: “I expect Phase II to be implemented.”

Speaking with CNN, Witkoff said: “Netanyahu is motivated by the right reasons — Hamas cannot be part of any government in Gaza.”

“We first need to extend Phase I,” Witkoff asserted. “We hope to have enough time to start Phase II and finish it in order to release as many hostages as possible and advance the talks.”

In response to a question about whether Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wants to continue the deal or resume fighting in Gaza, he replied: “I believe the prime minister wants to see hostages released — that’s certain. He also wants to protect Israeli citizens. He has a red line — Hamas cannot govern Gaza when this war ends. We’re trying to square the circle.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)