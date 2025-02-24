MANIPULATING MISERY: How Gaza’s Food Crisis Was Deliberately Distorted As A “Famine” To Demonize Israel

For months, the world was bombarded with apocalyptic claims that Gaza was facing an unprecedented famine—complete with dire warnings of mass starvation, malnutrition, and humanitarian catastrophe. Global organizations, international courts, and activists all rushed to decry Israel’s military actions, citing reports from so-called food security experts. There was just one problem: it wasn’t true.

A comprehensive review conducted by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) has demolished the narrative of famine in Gaza, revealing critical flaws, miscalculations, and outright distortions in the data used by groups such as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) and FEWS NET. Despite their alarmist proclamations, the very numbers they relied on fail to support their claims—and in many cases, actively contradict them.

By IPC’s own standards, there was no famine in Gaza. The UKLFI report found that while malnutrition rates rose slightly, they remained close to pre-war levels, nowhere near the catastrophic starvation scenario that international bodies gleefully paraded before the world.

In March 2024, the IPC’s Famine Review Committee (FRC) boldly declared that famine was “imminent” and that 677,000 people were already experiencing the most extreme level of food insecurity. If this were remotely accurate, at least 135 people would have been dying of starvation per day. The actual reported malnutrition-related death toll? 25 people—total.

By June 2024, even the FRC had to quietly backtrack, admitting that “the available evidence does not indicate that Famine is currently occurring.” Yet that didn’t stop organizations, politicians, and legal bodies from continuing to push the narrative.

The UKLFI review identified a pattern of misrepresentation that fueled the famine hysteria:

Overestimating the Population in Northern Gaza: Alarmist reports exaggerated the number of people affected and ignored available food supplies, making the situation seem worse than reality.

Alarmist reports exaggerated the number of people affected and ignored available food supplies, making the situation seem worse than reality. Ignoring Private Sector Food Distribution: Reports failed to account for food being brought into Gaza through commercial channels, focusing only on humanitarian aid numbers to inflate the crisis.

Reports failed to account for food being brought into Gaza through commercial channels, focusing only on humanitarian aid numbers to inflate the crisis. Misclassifying Malnutrition Data: The baseline malnutrition rate before the war was misreported, making any increase seem disproportionately high. FEWS NET, for example, wrongly claimed pre-war malnutrition was at 1% when the real number was 4%—a glaring mistake that massively distorted their projections.

Failing to Provide Mortality Data: Many of the reports omitted actual death rates from starvation and malnutrition, likely because the real numbers didn’t match their catastrophic predictions.

The false famine narrative wasn’t just a mistake—it was weaponized in international courts to demonize Israel. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) cited these flawed reports in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, and International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan used the same faulty data to justify arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

When filing for the warrants, Khan dramatically claimed that 1.1 million people were experiencing ‘catastrophic hunger’—the highest number ever recorded anywhere in the world. He conveniently ignored the FRC’s own June 2024 correction, which stated famine was not occurring.

What the UKLFI report exposes is not just bad data, but a deliberate strategy to manipulate global perception. The famine narrative was never about facts—it was about politics. It was about pressuring Israel, fueling international outrage, and providing ammunition for legal attacks.

Even as evidence disproves their claims, the damage has already been done. The media ran with the narrative, global leaders echoed it, and international courts took action based on misinformation. And yet, the same organizations that cried ‘famine’ are suspiciously silent now that their own numbers debunk their claims.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)