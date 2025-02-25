Trump Tears Up Biden Order Issued To Pacify Anti-Israel Dems Over Military Aid

The Trump administration has revoked a Biden administration regulation that was issued to potentially halt military aid to Israel under the pressure of pro-Hamas progressive groups in the Democratic party, the Washington Post reported.

The Biden administration not only put the lives of Israelis in danger by ceding to leftists and imposing an arms embargo on Israel while it was fighting for its survival, but it also issued the National Security Memorandum-20 [NSM-20] in February 2024 requiring that its “allies” [i.e Israel] comply with international law when using US aid.

The memo was intended to increase the pressure on Israel to send trucks of “humanitarian aid” to “innocent Gazan civilians” that was immediately commandeered by Hamas—a step that not only risked Israelis’ lives but was a violation of US law.

NSM-20 also required the State Department to present a report to Congress on the use of arms by US allies [i.e. Israel]. The White House later admitted that the report was compiled due to pressure from progressive politicians.

The Post obtained a copy of the order signed by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, which relayed Trump’s decision to immediately rescind Biden’s National Security Memorandum, known as NSM-20.

Last week, the shipment of 2,000 lb MK-84 bombs that Israel ordered from the US but was held up by the Biden administration arrived in Israel after Trump lifted Biden’s arms embargo on Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)