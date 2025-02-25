Katz’s Sanctions: Israel Seizes “Pay To Slay” Funds From Released Terrorists

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Tuesday imposed sanctions on released security prisoners and their families who are residents and citizens of Israel who received “pay to slay” payments from the Palestinian Authority,

In the wake of Katz’s order, Israeli security forces raided the homes of released terrorists and seized cash and assets amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The seized funds will be transferred to victims of terrorism and their families. Katz previously submitted a report to the Cabinet on the PA’s payments to terrorists in 2024 indicating that 470 million shekels intended to be transferred to the PA have been frozen and will be transferred to victims of terrorism.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the terror funds seized on Tuesday were paid by the PA to terrorists for acts of terrorism, including attempted abductions of IDF soldiers and the preparation and/or smuggling of explosives for terror attacks.

Katz stated: “We will not allow the Palestinian Authority to continue rewarding terrorists for murdering and harming Israeli citizens. The blood money the PA pays to terrorists is fuel for terrorism. The State of Israel is fighting a comprehensive war against terrorism – on the battlefield, in the economic sphere, and in every necessary arena.”

“The frozen funds will be transferred to compensate the families of terror victims – instead of serving as a reward for murderers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)