Democratic Support for Israel Dwindles Down To Just 33% In New Gallup Poll

For decades, Israel enjoyed broad bipartisan support in the United States. But a new Gallup poll released this week underscores a seismic shift: support for Israel among Democrats has plummeted to just 33%, marking a staggering 30-point drop in just three years. Meanwhile, Republican support remains steadfast, with 83% viewing Israel favorably, widening the partisan gap to an unprecedented 50 points.

The data reflects a rapid deterioration in Democratic attitudes toward Israel, fueled by ongoing criticism of its military campaign against Hamas and deepening polarization over former President Donald Trump, who remains an outspoken ally of the Jewish state.

“The 50 points separating Republican and Democratic positivity toward Israel shatters the prior record of 30 points measured last year,” Gallup noted. “The widening partisan gap likely reflects Democrats’ opposition to Israel’s actions in the Israel-Hamas war. It could also be a reaction to Trump’s strong backing of Israel, highlighted in his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier this month.”

For decades, Israel’s security was a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy, with robust military and diplomatic support from both parties. However, Gallup’s findings reinforce a stark reality: Democratic voters are shifting away from Israel at an alarming rate.

In 2022, 63% of Democrats viewed Israel favorably—a number that steadily declined to 56% in 2023, 47% in 2024, and now just 33% in 2025. Meanwhile, the percentage of independents who view Israel favorably has fallen from 71% to 48% over the same period.

Republican support, however, remains rock solid, hovering at 81-83% over the past three years.

While many Democratic lawmakers remain publicly supportive of Israel, the numbers paint a bleak picture. Mark Mellman, president of the Democratic Majority for Israel, acknowledged the problem: “There’s no question Israel’s image has suffered among both Democrats and independents over the course of the war, and that’s a fact and it’s a problem. There’s a fight going on in the Democratic Party. It’s a hard fight.”

Some party leaders, including Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, blame Netanyahu’s alliance with Trump for the shift: “Prime Minister Netanyahu’s close alignment with Donald Trump has clouded the way some see Israel. While Netanyahu is undoubtedly a polarizing figure, Jewish Democrats know that the U.S.-Israel relationship transcends any individual leader.”

But Republicans see it differently—arguing that the Democratic Party is undergoing a fundamental transformation away from pro-Israel policies.

Jewish Republicans, on the other hand, see the poll as confirmation that the Democratic Party is abandoning Israel altogether. The Republican Jewish Coalition wasted no time in calling out Democrats: “President Donald J. Trump received a historic share of the Jewish vote in 2024, as Democrats continue to hemorrhage support from the American Jewish community. The numbers don’t lie: there is only ONE pro-Israel party, and it is the GOP.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)