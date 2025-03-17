Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Smotrich: “We’re Preparing A Return To War & Conquest Of Gaza Strip”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.(Photo: Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson)

Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Betzalel Smotrich said on Monday that Israel is preparing for a large-scale attack on the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Knesset, Smotrich that “during these days, against the backdrop of Hamas’s consistent refusal to return our hostages, we are preparing, b’ezrat Hashem, to return to war in Gaza through a large, lethal, and multi-divisional attack that will lead to the destruction of Hamas and the conquest of the Gaza Strip.”

Smotrich added: “We will not repeat the mistakes of the past in managing the war and will not transfer logistical supplies to Hamas. This time, b’ezrat Hashem – until victory and the implementation of President Trump’s plan to encourage immigration and the transfer of millions of Gazans far from our border to other countries. We are advancing in preparations for the implementation of the plan, budgeting for it, and will carry it out in a comprehensive manner.”

“This is the only solution for Gaza. We will no longer allow a people full of hatred and lust for murder to sit here on our border and plan the next massacre.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FALLING APART: Just 29% Of Americans Now Approve Of The Democratic Party – A Historic Low

“We’re Coming for More”: Secretary of State Rubio Vows to Keep Deporting Pro-Hamas Instigators [VIDEO]

Yeshivah Bochur Sentenced To Military Prison; Sephardi Rabbanim Are Fighting For His Release

Shin Bet Chief Say He Won’t Leave; A-G Backs Him; Gov’t: “He’s Confused About Who Answers To Whom”

Israel On Highest Alert For Houthi Attacks; US Strikes Kill 53, Including Al-Houthi’s Security Chief

MAILBAG: When Joy Feels Unreachable: A Letter to Those Who Struggled Through Purim

MAJOR NEWS: Netanyahu To Fire Shin Bet Chief This Week

HaRav Avrohom Gurwicz, Rosh Yeshivas Gateshead: “It’s a Chiyuv to Have a Say in the WZO”

PHOTOS: Thousands Of Vishnitzer Chassdim Celebrate Purim As Rebbe Scheduled For Major Surgery On Monday

IDF Disciplinary Actions Issued Over Purim Gunfire Incident in Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network