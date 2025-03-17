Smotrich: “We’re Preparing A Return To War & Conquest Of Gaza Strip”

Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Betzalel Smotrich said on Monday that Israel is preparing for a large-scale attack on the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Knesset, Smotrich that “during these days, against the backdrop of Hamas’s consistent refusal to return our hostages, we are preparing, b’ezrat Hashem, to return to war in Gaza through a large, lethal, and multi-divisional attack that will lead to the destruction of Hamas and the conquest of the Gaza Strip.”

Smotrich added: “We will not repeat the mistakes of the past in managing the war and will not transfer logistical supplies to Hamas. This time, b’ezrat Hashem – until victory and the implementation of President Trump’s plan to encourage immigration and the transfer of millions of Gazans far from our border to other countries. We are advancing in preparations for the implementation of the plan, budgeting for it, and will carry it out in a comprehensive manner.”

“This is the only solution for Gaza. We will no longer allow a people full of hatred and lust for murder to sit here on our border and plan the next massacre.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)