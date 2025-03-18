Otzma Yehudit To Rejoin Gov’t Following War’s Resumption; A-G: “It’s Not Legal”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir reached an agreement with the Likud party on Tuesday afternoon to rejoin the government following the resumption of IDF airstrikes in Gaza.

The members of the party who served as ministers will return to their positions.

A vote on the ministers’ return is scheduled to take place in the Knesset later on Tuesday and a swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Knesset on Wednesday.

But in a move that shocked no one, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has decided to once again interfere with the government’s decisions and has instructed the legal counsel not to advance the resolution to return Ben-Gvir to the government, Channel 13 News reported. As a result, Ben-Gvir won’t be able to return to the government until an investigation into his case takes place.

Baharav-Miara is basing her opposition on a fabricated case she launched against Ben-Gvir in November 2024 claiming that personal interests affected his leadership of the National Security Ministry.

The Otzma Yehudit party left the coalition two months ago after the government agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir issued a statement praising the government’s decision to return to battle in Gaza.

“As we said in recent months, when we quit the government, Israel must return to fighting in Gaza,” Ben-Gvir stated. “This is the correct, moral, ethical, and most justified step in order to destroy Hamas and bring back our hostages. We must not accept the existence of the Hamas terror organization, it must be destroyed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)