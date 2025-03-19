ELIMINATED! IDF and Shin Bet Launch Precision Strikes, Eliminate Senior Hamas Commanders in Gaza

In a series of coordinated operations over the past 24 hours, the IDF and the Shin Bet have dealt a significant blow to Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. The targeted strikes, which hit dozens of terror targets and operatives, including high-ranking Hamas commanders, aimed to cripple the organization’s military and governmental capabilities while neutralizing threats to Israel and its citizens.

Among the terrorists eliminated in the operations was Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa, a key figure in Hamas’ political bureau. Musa, who also served as the former head of the development office within the group’s executive committee, was responsible for security affairs and played a critical role in promoting and directing terrorist activities against Israel. Throughout his tenure, Musa maintained close ties with senior Hamas leadership, including Yahya Sinwar, the organization’s top official in Gaza.

In a separate strike, the IDF and Shin Bet also eliminated Muhammad Al-Jamasi, the head of Hamas’ Emergency Committee. Al-Jamasi, a veteran operative, held several key positions within Hamas’ political bureau and leadership over the years. During the ongoing conflict, he emerged as a central figure in Hamas’ governance of Gaza, orchestrating terrorist operations targeting the Jewish state.

The precision strikes underscore Israel’s ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas’ operational capabilities and leadership structure. By targeting senior commanders like Musa and Al-Jamasi, the IDF and Shin Bet aim to disrupt the group’s ability to plan and execute attacks while weakening its grip on the coastal enclave.

Israeli officials emphasized that these operations are part of a broader strategy to safeguard the nation’s security and protect its citizens from the persistent threat of terrorism emanating from Gaza. The elimination of these high-value targets marks a significant step in degrading Hamas’ ability to function as a cohesive military and political entity.