U.S. Fears Israel Could Launch Surprise Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Within Hours

The United States is increasingly worried that Israel could launch a sudden military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities without prior warning, with American intelligence estimating that such an attack could be executed within just seven hours of an order from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The New York Times reported, citing official American sources briefed on the matter.

The concern comes as the Trump administration pursues delicate nuclear negotiations with Tehran, raising fears that an Israeli strike could sabotage diplomatic efforts and ignite a broader regional conflict.

According to U.S. intelligence, Israel has the capability to rapidly mobilize its air forces to target Iran’s key uranium enrichment facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, which are central to Tehran’s nuclear program. The speed of such an operation—potentially launched with only seven hours’ notice—has sparked anxiety in Washington, where officials worry that Israel could act unilaterally to disrupt ongoing talks aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Trump administration, which has been engaged in negotiations with Iran mediated by Oman since April, is pushing for a deal to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord in 2018, has expressed optimism about the talks, suggesting on Sunday that a breakthrough could be imminent.

However, Netanyahu’s threats to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, which he views as an existential threat to Israel, have complicated these efforts. Sources say the Israeli leader has repeatedly pressed for military action, arguing that Iran’s weakened military position—following Israeli strikes in October 2024 that crippled its air defenses—makes now an opportune moment.

American officials are particularly concerned about the lack of advance notice for a potential Israeli strike. “Seven hours is barely enough time to coordinate a response or mitigate fallout,” one U.S. official told The New York Times, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The Biden administration previously blocked an Israeli plan for a large-scale attack last April, which would have required U.S. logistical support, but intelligence reports indicate Israel is preparing for a unilateral operation, with recent military exercises and movements of air munitions signaling readiness.

Netanyahu’s push for a strike is driven by skepticism of diplomacy and fears that any deal short of dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure will fail to neutralize the threat. He has advocated for a Libya-style agreement, involving the complete destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities under U.S. supervision, a demand Tehran has rejected outright.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called such conditions “unrealistic,” while Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.

The U.S. has warned Israel that an unapproved strike could strain bilateral relations and risk a wider war, particularly as Arab allies like Saudi Arabia favor diplomacy over military action. Trump has emphasized his preference for a negotiated deal but has set a tight timeline, with some reports suggesting he could pivot to military options if talks collapse. The expiration of U.N. “snapback” sanctions on Iran in October adds further urgency to the negotiations.

