BDE: Baby Of Tze’ela Gez, H’YD Is Niftar Two Weeks After Her Murder

The baby of Tze’ele Gez, who was shot and killed near Bruchin in the Shomron while on the way to the delivery room two weeks ago, was niftar early Thursday morning, the Shomron Regional Council announced.

Following the attack, the doctors at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah delivered the baby in an emergency C-section. He was transferred to the Schneider Children’s Medical Center in critical condition and has been treated in the neonatal intensive care unit since his birth, where his condition has been serious but stable.

His father, Chananel Gez, who expressed great emunah following the attack, chose to name the baby before his bris so Am Yisrael can daven for him with his name, Ravid Chaim.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the news by stating: “It is with deep sadness and pain that we received the news this morning of the death of the infant Ravid Chaim, son of Tze’ele, z’l, and Chananel Gaz. There are no words of comfort over the murder of a one-day-old baby along with his mother. The heroism of the pioneering settlers in Yehudah and Shomron and their dedication will defeat all our enemies. ארץ אל תכסי דמם.”

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, responded to the tragic news. “This is a double murder. The world should be outraged.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, “I bow my head and embrace the Gez family in their difficult hour. The death of the infant Ravid Chaim, who was murdered in the deadly attack at the Shomron junction, is a painful reminder of who we are facing—and the need for a complete victory over a cruel enemy that murders mothers and children as a hobby. We must not surrender or compromise with terror. We must fight the terrorists with all our might so that Jewish children are not murdered in their land.”



(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)