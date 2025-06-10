Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MK Demands Criminal Probe Of Leftist Who Violated Gag Order On Arson Case

Shikma Bressler incites againt the government. (Screenshot/Ynet)

Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer submitted a request to the Israel Police on Tuesday to launch a criminal investigation against Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the pre-October 7 leftist protests against the Netanyahu government, for her blatant violation of a gag order.

On Tuesday morning, Bressler revealed that the suspect in the arson of HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s shul, who was arrested by the police and Shin Bet on Monday evening, is Jewish.

In the tweet Bressler published on her X account, she wrote, “So the arson suspect at the shul of the man who instructs his Chassidim to throw draft notices into the toilet comes from the same camp.”

Kreuzer wrote that Bressler’s tweet is a blatant violation of a gag order issued by a court and called for legal action to be taken against her.

Kreuzer quoted Bressler’s words and added, “Bressler’s improper publication, which openly and knowingly violates a gag order, constitutes a serious criminal offense. I demand that a criminal investigation be opened against her immediately and that all necessary legal measures be taken against her.”

It should be noted that Bressler, who before the October 7 massacre threatened that if Netanyahu and his government carried out the judicial reform plan, Israel would remain “without an army” is married to a former Shin Bet official.

