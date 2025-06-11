NEW DETAILS: 13-Year-Old Sent Iran Images of Gideon Sa’ar’s Home

A 13-year-old Tel Aviv boy has been arrested for allegedly carrying out acts of vandalism at the behest of an Iranian agent in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed Tuesday that the minor was recruited via the Telegram messaging app and instructed to deface bus stops across the Tel Aviv area. While authorities declined to reveal the specific content of the graffiti, security sources said it follows a disturbing pattern of pro-Iran messaging and anti-Israel slogans observed in similar cases in recent months.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the youth — the youngest Israeli ever linked to an Iranian intelligence plot — was also allegedly tasked with photographing sensitive targets, including the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and even the Iron Dome missile defense system. Although he ultimately refused to photograph the Iron Dome, he is believed to have sent the Iranian operative social media images of Sa’ar’s home in return for several hundred shekels in cryptocurrency.

The boy was placed under house arrest, and his shocked parents, who had no knowledge of his contact with the foreign agent, were only informed when police arrived with an arrest warrant.

“This is a young child who had no intention of harming the country,” said Hagit Rachmani-Weiss, the public defender representing the boy. “He cut ties and blocked the contact as soon as he became concerned.”

The case is the latest in a string of attempted Iranian influence operations involving Israeli civilians — including efforts to recruit individuals to hang propaganda posters and spray anti-government slogans. Israeli security officials have long warned of Iran’s attempts to exploit social media to target vulnerable youth for espionage and influence campaigns.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

