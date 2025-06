“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump tells reporters when asked if Israel will attack Iran.

“We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement… I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it.”

He also he’d “love to avoid the conflict.”

“Iran’s going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they’re going to have to give us something they’re not willing to give us right now.”