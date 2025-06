The Palestine Red Crescent Society says three children were injured by shrapnel on Friday, after Israel said a missile from Yemen landed in an Arab Village near Hebron.

“Three children, aged six, seven and 12, were injured by shrapnel from a missile that fell in the town of Sa’ir near Hebron,” the Red Crescent said in a statement.

The Israeli military says that “a missile launched from Yemen fell in the area of Hebron, no interceptors were launched.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)