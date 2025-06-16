AS EXPECTED: Sanders, Tlaib, AOC, To Sign Bills To Stop Trump On Iran

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., announced he will introduce a bipartisan resolution to prohibit the U.S. government’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Iran, a proposal Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Jew-hater Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, said they were signing onto.

“This is not our war,” Massie wrote on X. “But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

“I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement,” he continued. “I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

Ocasio-Cortez replied: “Signing on.”

“I look forward to supporting this War Powers Resolution,” Tlaib responded to Massie. “The American people aren’t falling for it again. We were lied to about ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq that killed millions + forever changed lives.”

Tlaib added that it is unconstitutional for President Donald Trump to go to war without a vote in Congress.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds or any use of military force in or against Iran without specific Congressional authorization.

The No War Against Iran Act also has multiple Democratic co-sponsors in an effort to prevent President Donald Trump from getting the United States involved in a military conflict.

The bill contains an exception for self-defense as enshrined in the War Powers Act.

“Netanyahu’s reckless and illegal attacks violate international law and risk igniting a regional war. Congress must make it clear that the United States will not be dragged into Netanyahu’s war of choice,” Sanders said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Our Founding Fathers entrusted the power of war and peace exclusively to the people’s elected representatives in Congress, and it is imperative that we make clear that the President has no authority to embark on another costly war without explicit authorization by Congress.”

“The Constitution is clear: Congress decides when our country goes to war, not the President or the Netanyahu government,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. “The Trump administration must prioritize de-escalation to prevent this spiraling into a war that jeopardizes U.S. troops and destabilizes the Middle East.”

