🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR BREAKING FROM TRUMP: WE KNOW WHERE KHAMENEI IS HIDING, WE HAVE CONTROL OF AIRSPACE

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran no longer has control of its airspace.

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff,’” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

He then posted a second message with a direct threat to Ayatollah Khamenei, saying that Washington knows where Khamenei is “hiding” and could kill him, but is refraining from doing so for now.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin,” he adds.

In a third post, he writes, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”