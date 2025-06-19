🚨 Iran Launches Major Ballistic Missile Barrage on Israel; Soroka Hospital Hit, Dozens Wounded

Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Thursday morning as Iran launched a large-scale ballistic missile attack targeting nearly the entire country.

Civilians were ordered to remain in bomb shelters as more than 20 ballistic missiles were launched from Iranian territory, according to Israeli media. The barrage was significantly larger than previous salvos in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Large explosions echoed across southern Israel, and reports quickly emerged of multiple missile impact sites in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Beersheba.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Beersheva, where a missile directly struck Soroka Medical Center — one of the country’s major hospitals. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that several areas of the facility sustained “extensive damage” and that there were casualties. Rescue teams worked to extract individuals trapped in an elevator as a result of the blast. The hospital has asked the public not to arrive for treatment unless absolutely necessary.

A doctor at Soroka told Kan News that the hospital narrowly avoided an even greater tragedy. “Just yesterday, we evacuated the old surgical building that took a direct hit today. It’s a great miracle,” he said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services reported that a 60-year-old man was seriously wounded by shrapnel at the hospital, and at least 25 others were lightly injured across the country. In Holon, three people were seriously wounded, and 16 more sustained light injuries, according to Wolfson Medical Center.

In Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, explosions caused visible destruction, with emergency responders deployed to several sites where missiles made direct impact.

The missile barrage came shortly after Israel struck Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor — a critical component of Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iranian state media confirmed the strike and claimed there was “no radiation danger whatsoever,” adding that the site had been evacuated prior to the attack. Israel had issued public warnings earlier in the morning, urging residents near the facility to flee.

The Arak reactor was still under construction and was slated to become operational next year, according to reports Iran submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

