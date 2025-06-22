HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Bochur Knocked Unconscious In Brutal, Unprovoked Antisemitic Attack

An anti-Semitic attack shook the Crown Heights kehilla on Shabbos afternoon, as a yeshiva bochur was viciously attacked in a brazen, hate-driven assault.

The incident occurred around 1:00 PM near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue. Witnesses say the perpetrator was running through the neighborhood screaming anti-Semitic threats, including references to Gaza, while chasing visibly Jewish men. He ultimately singled out an innocent bochur walking along the street and unleashed a violent barrage of punches and kicks, leaving the victim unconscious on the sidewalk.

The attacker had already fled the scene by the time emergency responders arrived. The suspect was later connected to two earlier incidents in the neighborhood — an unprovoked shoving attack on Thursday evening near Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue, and deliberate traffic obstruction on Friday morning at Crown Street and New York Avenue. Despite prior complaints, the individual had not been taken into custody.

There have also been additional reports of attempted assaults on other Jewish residents earlier in the day, heightening community concern and prompting a renewed search.

Following a coordinated search effort, the suspect was located and arrested by the NYPD later that same day. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified and is expected to take over the investigation.

Community members are urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)