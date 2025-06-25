This Is How HaGaon HaRav Zilberstein Responded To The News Of The Ceasefire With Iran

When the ceasefire between Israel and Iran went into effect on Tuesday morning, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein spoke briefly after serving as the sandak at the bris milah of his great-grandson.

Among other things, he said, “Today is a day of transformation. What nissim Hakadosh Baruch Hu did for us! It’s indescribable. All the nations of the world are against us, and Am Yisrael rises like a lion— doesn’t ask any questions—and defies everyone, like a lion that asks no questions.”

“This is a very great day. A transformation has occurred—we’re returning to the yeshivos, returning to avodas hakodesh, returning to complete security. Baruch Hashem, we’re on top. They killed all those who needed to be killed, all the reshaim. These are nissim, like no other, neis after neis.”

“The nations of the world have decided that the war is over, no more war. And b’ezras Hashem, we’re now returning to kollel. From here—straight to kollel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)