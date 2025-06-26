U.S. Refueling Planes Aided Israeli Jets in Iran Strikes Throughout Operation Rising Lion

New details are emerging about the extent of American involvement in Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s military campaign to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and cripple its military might.

It has now been revealed that U.S. Air Force refueling planes assisted the Israeli Air Force throughout the campaign, conducting mid-air refueling for Israeli fighter jets on their long-range missions to strike targets inside Iran. The American support helped ease the burden on Israel’s aging and limited fleet of aerial tankers as Israeli warplanes executed hundreds of sorties deep into enemy territory.

Speaking Wednesday at the NATO summit in The Netherlands, President Donald Trump praised the results of the operation and the ongoing ceasefire, which he said is “going very well.”

He went on to highlight the scale of the damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“It was obliteration, and you’re going to see it—it’s going to come out,” Trump said. “Israel is preparing a report on it, and I was told they’re saying it was total obliteration. They have guys going in after the strike, and they’re saying it was complete destruction.”

Trump also ridiculed the idea that Iran would resume enrichment efforts so soon after the strike. “Can you imagine, after all this, if Iran said: ‘Let’s make a bomb’?” he asked. “The last thing Iran wants to do is enrich anything. They want to recover.”

A White House statement later cited a classified assessment from an Israeli intelligence agency under the Prime Minister’s Office, which concluded that the American airstrike on Iran’s Fordo enrichment facility “destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperative.”

The statement added, “We assess that the U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other components of Iran’s military nuclear program, have pushed back Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by many years.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)