IDF Chief Eyal Zamir Warns Expanded Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages

Israel’s military chief has urged the government not to expand operations in the Gaza Strip, warning that further intensifying the campaign could put the lives of Israeli hostages in grave danger, according to multiple Hebrew media reports Monday.

In a briefing to cabinet ministers on Sunday night, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly cautioned that while he supports defeating Hamas, deepening military operations now could worsen the already dire conditions of the estimated 50 hostages still held in Gaza. Roughly 20 of those hostages are believed to be alive.

“There is serious abuse of the hostages and their situation is grave,” Zamir reportedly told ministers, according to outlets including Channel 12, Channel 13, and Haaretz.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Zamir, arguing Israel could both defeat Hamas and rescue the hostages. “You are paving a decision for the political echelon,” Smotrich told him, according to the reports.

On Monday, Smotrich reiterated his opposition to any ceasefire deal to secure the hostages’ release, warning that such an agreement would present “no greater danger” to Israel. Speaking at the Knesset, he called for a continued “sharp and swift war” to dismantle Hamas entirely.

Government critics, however, have argued that after nearly 21 months of fighting, the military campaign has stalled, with high casualties on both sides and little to show in terms of Hamas’s defeat. They contend that a diplomatic solution is the only viable way forward.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing relatives of those held in Gaza, responded to the reports by supporting Zamir’s warning. The group accused the government of ignoring the hostages’ plight and prolonging their suffering.

“The blood and suffering of the hostages cry out from the ground,” the group said in a statement. “Anyone who refuses to heed the chief of staff’s warning is adding insult to injury.”

The cabinet ended Sunday’s meeting without a decision, and a second meeting on Monday also failed to yield a path forward.

Channel 12 reported that ministers are weighing three options: conquering all of Gaza, negotiating a ceasefire to end the war and free the hostages, or pushing the civilian population south while pursuing Hamas fighters in the north. Ministers were said to have challenged Zamir, noting he had previously suggested mass relocations of Palestinians to the south would clear the way for a decisive campaign in the north.

Zamir reportedly replied that the presence of hostages in the area complicated those plans. He also criticized the cabinet for delaying a decision. “It is not right to continue the existing situation without a decision,” he told ministers.

Last week, Zamir said the IDF was close to achieving government-defined lines of control, which would cover roughly 75% of Gaza. Analysts believe he was signaling that Israel must soon choose between striking a deal with Hamas or preparing for long-term military rule in the territory.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has so far rejected any deal that would permanently end the war, insisting the conflict will continue until Hamas is destroyed. But public skepticism is rising about whether more military operations will meaningfully advance Israel’s security objectives.

Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington early next week for talks with President Donald Trump’s administration on a possible ceasefire and hostage release framework, a White House official confirmed. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is already in Washington to meet with U.S. officials, who are pressing for an end to the conflict.

Negotiations with Hamas, however, remain deadlocked. Hamas has demanded a permanent end to the war, while Israel is pushing for only a temporary ceasefire that preserves its ability to resume military operations if needed.

