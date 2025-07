WATCH THIS: As the Summer 2025 season kicks off, Catskills Hatzalah continues its powerful safety video series — this time with a life-saving message about pool safety. It only takes 20 seconds and 2 inches of water for a child to drown. Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4 — and most tragedies happen in moments of distraction. 🚨 MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF POOL SAFETY!

