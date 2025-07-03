Shocking Chillul Kevarim Taking Place At Ancient Beis Kevaros In Yehud

An urgent meeting was held this Tuesday at the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to formulate a solution to the issue of the Jewish kevarim discovered at a construction site in Yehud, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Various Chareidi groups have been waging a battle against the chillul of the kevarim for over a month, with thousands participating from all circles in protest rallies and daily protests in the field. Various Rabbinical and rabbinical courts have issued rulings and letters of protest against the excavations.

Following the discussion earlier this week, the Chief Rabbinate sent a letter to the Director-General of the Antiquities Authority, the Vice President of the Aura Company, an urban renewal construction company, and the Asra Kadisha, in which they called for a halt of all work in the area until the halachic issues can be clarified.

However, the p’sak was blatantly ignored, and the company continued carrying out chillul kevarim. Shocking photos of the outcome show scenes of shattered kevarim and skeletons and skulls rolling around in disgrace.

On Thursday, the Chief Rabbanim wrote a strongly worded letter of protest, stating, “The terrible scene in which engineering equipment is seen brutally destroying the Jewish beis kevaros in Yehud is shocking to every soul.

“Chief Rabbanim Rav Kalman Meir Bar and Rav David Yosef strongly protest against this criminal act, which is a severe blow to kadshei Yisrael. Harming a Jewish cemetery in the way it was done is reminiscent of dark days, and it is doubly painful that it was done by Jews. What justification does this give us in the face of attempts to destroy Jewish cemeteries around the world, as many wish to do?

“The Chief Rabbanim strongly protest against this crude activity and call for an immediate halt to the destruction and devastation of the ancient beis kevaros in Yehud.”

The shocking video below shows Jewish niftarim from the days of Bayis Sheini after being brutally uprooted from their kevarim by Aura Israel bulldozers. They were transferred to garbage bags and thrown away.

Mishpacha Hebrew editor Aryeh Erlich published the shocking photo below last month, writing: “I’m sorry I have to post such a picture, but staying silent is worse. In the past, such actions would have shaken the foundations. With what complacency do they disturb the rest of those who dwell in the dust? Who permitted Aura Israel to desecrate Jewish kevarim? Does a real estate frenzy justify crimes against the dead? And why does the Chareidi public remain silent, leaving the struggle to the people of Jerusalem?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)