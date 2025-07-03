IDF Eliminates Terror Cell Behind Wednesday Rocket Fire On Sderot

The IDF announced that it eliminated the terrorist cell responsible for launching rockets from northern Gaza toward Sderot and Ibim on Wednesday. The strike was carried out shortly after the launch by IAF aircraft, based on intelligence provided by the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA).

IDF forces continue extensive operations across Gaza, targeting terrorist infrastructure, weapons caches, and underground tunnel systems. In northern Gaza, troops located and destroyed tunnel shafts and multiple military structures used by terror groups.

The Nahal Brigade joined operations in the north, striking dozens of terror targets. During their mission, soldiers identified and eliminated an approaching terrorist.

In Khan Younis, troops located a significant cache of weapons, including rifles, handguns, magazines, and mortars. Meanwhile, forces operating in the Rafah area dismantled dozens of additional terror infrastructure sites.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including sniper posts, underground routes, and weapons storage sites.

