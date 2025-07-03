Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Eliminates Terror Cell Behind Wednesday Rocket Fire On Sderot


The IDF announced that it eliminated the terrorist cell responsible for launching rockets from northern Gaza toward Sderot and Ibim on Wednesday. The strike was carried out shortly after the launch by IAF aircraft, based on intelligence provided by the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA).

IDF forces continue extensive operations across Gaza, targeting terrorist infrastructure, weapons caches, and underground tunnel systems. In northern Gaza, troops located and destroyed tunnel shafts and multiple military structures used by terror groups.

The Nahal Brigade joined operations in the north, striking dozens of terror targets. During their mission, soldiers identified and eliminated an approaching terrorist.

In Khan Younis, troops located a significant cache of weapons, including rifles, handguns, magazines, and mortars. Meanwhile, forces operating in the Rafah area dismantled dozens of additional terror infrastructure sites.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including sniper posts, underground routes, and weapons storage sites.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Families Publish First Signs Of Life From Hostages Bar Kupershtein, Maxim Herkin

Horrifying: Deaths Of 7 Soldiers Were Caused By Defective Equipment

2 Jewish Youths Planned To Travel To Iran For Training

10 Live Hostages, 18 Bodies In 5 Waves: These Are The Details Of The Impending Deal

MAILBAG: The Cancel Generation – “Kanaim” Are Running Klal Yisroel

Khamenei’s Top Adviser Reemerges Alive After Reports Of Being Killed In An Israeli Strike

SHIFTING ALLIANCES: Benny Gantz Courted as Netanyahu’s Coalition Lifeline if Gaza Deal Drives Far-Right Out

Saudi Arabia Quietly Helped Intercept Iranian Drones During Israel War, Gulf Sources Reveal

Sophisticated Robbery Duo Busted by NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim After Brazen Heist

CAVING TO THE MOB: New York Sen. Gillibrand Apologizes After Condemning Mamdani’s “Global Jihad” References

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network