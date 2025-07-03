Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Little Girl Is Fighting for Her Life – and Time Is Running Out She’s Battling “Neuroblastoma” a Rare and Aggressive Cancer

My name is Talya, and I’m reaching out to you because I have no other choice. 

My baby girl, Sheina Yafa, is only 8 months old and has been fighting for her life since the day she was born.

She came into this world with a brain bleed that turned out to be neuroblastoma cancer.

As a mother, I’m doing everything I can, but I need your help to save my baby and protect my family. Sheina is so strong, but she can’t fight this battle alone. 

Your kindness and support can be the miracle we’ve been praying for.

Every dollar counts, and every share means the world to us.

Please help my baby live!

 

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

