UTJ Threatens To Leave Gov’t By Tomorrow, Shas Is Expected To Join

Senior officials in Degel HaTorah have conveyed a message to the Prime Minister’s Office that they are preparing for an immediate withdrawal from the coalition, as early as tomorrow, if a draft of the conscription law is not submitted within 24 hours.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, after the fast was over on Sunday evening, which was the deadline the UTJ party gave to the government to present a Chareidi draft bill, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau wrote a letter instructing the members of Degel HaTorah to resign from the government on Monday. HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch signed the letter.

However, the Gedolim later decided to wait a bit longer before publishing the letter in order to allow one last chance for an agreement.

The Shas party is also expected to join the move.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Shas chairman Aryeh Deri conveyed a message to elements within Shas that the party is preparing to withdraw from the government “within a few days” over the Chareidi draft law crisis.

According to a Kan News report on Sunday evening, Deri said that “if UTJ withdraws from the government this week, Shas will join the move a few days later. Initially, the two parties will not act to dissolve the Knesset but will make another effort for the approval of the draft law from the outside.”

He added, “If this does not happen, the [Chareidi] parties will call for the dissolution of the Knesset at the beginning of the next session.”

Channel 14 News reported that due to the crisis over the draft law, Deri did not participate in the political-security cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

