IDF Establishes Special Unit To Handle Chareidim Arrested For Draft-Dodging

In a discussion held on Tuesday morning in the Knesset’s State Control Committee, the head of the Detainees Division in the Manpower Directorate announced that the IDF has significantly increased enforcement against deserters and draft dodgers, with an emphasis on border crossings and Ben Gurion Airport.

According to her, the number of military police personnel stationed at border crossings has been tripled and any deserter caught leaving the country will be arrested immediately.

The IDF also announced that special and significant operations will soon be launched to arrest “draft dodgers.” The head of the division added that a new and dedicated company has already been established for military prisons in order to cope with the expected increase in arrests.

It was also reported in the discussion that the IDF plans to take a different and more focused enforcement approach against “draft dodgers” from the Chareidi community in order to encourage their recruitment into service.

According to army representatives at the discussion, the new activity will be creative and “outside the box” in order to avoid, as much as possible, entering Chareidi neighborhoods and becoming entangled in direct confrontations with residents.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)