“They Come as Chareidim, They Leave as Chareidim”: Netanyahu Visits Chashmonai Brigade, Affirms Support for Chareidi Integration in IDF

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Chashmonai Brigade base in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday, accompanied by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The brigade, stationed at the Tevetz base, is the IDF’s first unit tailored specifically for Chareidi soldiers.

During the visit, Netanyahu met with soldiers and commanders and received a detailed briefing on the unit’s operations and training program. He praised the troops, noting their recent deployment to Gaza and their combat performance.

“These young men arrive here as Chareidim and leave as Chareidim,” Netanyahu said. “They come not by force but willingly. This willingness is growing within the Chareidi community.”

Netanyahu emphasized that the integration of Chareidim into the IDF should not be a source of division, but rather a unifying effort. “We can lead a process not of provocation and internal strife, but of mobilizing all the forces in Jewish society to defend our state, protect our people, and also preserve the world of Torah.”

He also referenced Israel’s regional security concerns, especially in southern Syria. “We are committed to ensuring that the area remains demilitarized and won’t allow another Lebanon to arise there,” Netanyahu said, warning Damascus that future action depends on its behavior.

Finance Minister Smotrich echoed the Prime Minister’s praise. “These are brave, high-quality soldiers who chose to serve Am Yisrael without compromising their religious values,” he said, commending the brigade’s leadership under Col. Avinoam Emunah.

The visit concluded with a show of solidarity: when Netanyahu asked a soldier if he still lived a Chareidi lifestyle in the army, the soldier replied, “Of course I am.” The Prime Minister then asked the group, “How many of you can say the same?” Every soldier raised his hand.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)