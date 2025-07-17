“Prepared for a Decade of War”: Iran Begins Rebuilding Its Military As It Seeks Major Showdown With US

Iran has vowed to supercharge its military buildup and is declaring it is ready for a war that could last a decade. Top commanders are pledging sweeping expansion, while parliament races to approve legislation that would dramatically increase defense spending, even as Tehran looks abroad for advanced firepower.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff, made headlines this week by announcing that the Islamic Republic has “enough supplies to wage war for 10 years if necessary.” The remarks are part of a larger campaign to signal that Iran’s military—and its nuclear ambitions—are far from crippled.

“We are prepared for confrontation,” Ashtiani warned, echoing growing consensus within the Iranian regime that conflict with Israel and the United States is not a matter of if, but when.

On Sunday, Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee approved a sweeping new military bill backed by 120 lawmakers. The legislation, spearheaded by Tehran MP Ali Khezrian, is expected to pass, and would inject massive new funding into the armed forces, including the IRGC, Army, and Defense Ministry.

Press TV, a state-run outlet, confirmed the bill’s endorsement during a meeting attended by top defense and intelligence officials—indicating full regime backing for the effort.

But throwing rials at the military is only one part of Tehran’s strategy. To truly rebuild its capabilities, Iran needs planes, missiles, and parts—lots of them.

A senior IRGC commander confirmed that Iran has officially purchased Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets—a significant upgrade that would greatly boost Iran’s air power. While the exact number of jets and delivery timeline remain unclear, the announcement marks the first public acknowledgment that Tehran is leveraging its deepening ties with Moscow to rearm.

But Russia isn’t the only source. A recent report from Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the BfV, warned that Iranian efforts to procure missile components and advanced military tech from Europe remain “high—and on the rise.”

“Iran continues to pursue one of the most extensive missile programs in the Middle East,” the report said, noting that covert procurement networks operating through third-party countries have successfully funneled Western components into Iran’s arsenal.

Those same components have already appeared on the battlefield—in kamikaze drones Iran supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine. A September 2023 analysis of those drones revealed over 50 electronic parts of Western origin, raising concerns about ongoing technology leakage.

At the heart of this buildup lies Iran’s nuclear program. Despite crippling strikes on its facilities, Tehran has made clear that it does not intend to back down. Instead, it is signaling a readiness to absorb further blows—and strike back.

The question now is whether the regime can act fast enough. Advanced fighter jets take time to deliver and train on. Air defense systems require integration, testing, and redundancy. Yet with the Iranian parliament on board and Russia offering an open door, Tehran’s military resurgence may already be underway.

