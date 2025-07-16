Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Moetzet Chachmei Hatorah Decides: Shas To Leave Government—But Not The Coalition

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef on the way to the meeting of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah.

The Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas met on Wednesday evening for a discussion on the future of the Shas party after the government failed to advance a Chareidi draft law.

The Rabbanim made a decision at the meeting that Shas will resign from the government but will continue to be part of the coalition for the time being.

In addition, it was reported that the Shas ministers and MKs will not support no-confidence motions against the government in order to allow the prime minister to continue his attempts to pass the draft law.

Now that Shas has joined the UTJ in leaving the government, along with the symbolic resignation of Noam’s Avi Moaz, the coalition of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is left with only 49 MKs, without a majority in the Knesset.

At the same time, Shas ministers and MKs were instructed to remain in their positions on Knesset committees. According to sources in the party, the purpose of the decision is to send a clear message regarding the importance of the draft law without leading to the immediate fall of the government.

The Minister of Religious Services, Michael Malkieli, said after the meeting that the decision to withdraw from the government came due to the persecution of lomdei Torah. “In the current situation, it is not possible to sit in the government and be a partner to it. Shas will not act against the coalition—we will not cooperate with the left.”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya enters the meeting.
HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim enters the meeting.
HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz enters the meeting.
HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud enters the meeting.

 (YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



