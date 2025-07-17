“ועשית ככל אשר יורוך:” Shas Ministers Resign From The Government

The ministers of Shas began to submit their letters of resignation from the government to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning in accordance with the decision of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas on Wednesday.

The first to resign were Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli and Welfare Minister Ya’akov Margi.

Margi stated: ״ועשית ככל אשר יורוך״—with sacred trepidation, I have now submitted my resignation from my position as Minister of Welfare and Social Security, a position I have held for over two and a half years. I will continue to serve the public as a Knesset member and work for the benefit of all citizens of Israel.”

Shortly later, the other Shas ministers submitted their resignation letters, including Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Health Minister Uriel Busso, Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur, Deputy Agricultural Minister Moshe Abutbul, and Minister in the Education Ministry Chaim Biton.

For the time being, Shas MKs who hold positions on Knesset committees will continue in their positions.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)